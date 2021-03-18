Netflix finally dropped the first trailer for Jamie Foxx’s new sitcom Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!

Inspired by his relationship with his daughter, Corrine Foxx, the show reunites Foxx with his In Living Color castmate David Allen Grier, who plays his father in the show. And based on the jam-packed first trailer, Foxx is channeling that same In Living Color energy by playing some eccentric peripheral characters, too. Led by showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans, who worked as a producer on The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin, the show appears to be in great hands. In fact, The Jamie Foxx Show was the last time the multi-hyphenate appeared on television.

Foxx and Grier are joined by a cast that also includes Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, and Valente Rodriguez. Ken Whittingham and Bentley Kyle Evans directed all eight episodes, while Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx served as a producer.

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! isn’t the only major project Foxx has in the pipeline. He’s also set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Electro, a role he first played in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Details regarding how his character will be incorporated into the film, which takes place in a separate cinematic universe than the two Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield, have mostly been kept under wraps.

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me! drops April 14 on Netflix. Watch the trailer up top.