Latest Stories
David Alan Grier on Turning Down 'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura': ‘The Bag Was Fumbled’
From calling Seinfeld 'not funny' to passing on Ace Ventura, Grier revisits the what-ifs behind two roles that reshaped ’90s comedy without him.
‘In Living Color’ Alum Alex Thomas Says Jennifer Lopez’s Rise Was ‘Manufactured’
Comedian Alex Thomas looks back on working with Jennifer Lopez on 'In Living Color' and shares his thoughts on how she became a star.
Selena's Widower Recalls Singer Watching Jennifer Lopez on TV: ‘Weird How Things Turn Out’
Selena's widower recalled that she was unknowingly watching her future biopic actress.
Marlon Wayans Explains How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Land His Role in 'Air'
J Lo recommended Ben Affleck seek out Wayans for a crucial role in the movie.
Watch the First Trailer for Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sitcom ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!’
Netflix dropped the first trailer for Jamie Foxx's upcoming sitcom 'Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!' which is inspired by his relationship with his daughter.
Jim Carrey Talks About How ‘In Living Color’ Live Special Impacted Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Let's do another 'In Living Color' special for next year's Super Bowl.
From ‘Get Out’ to Balling With Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery Isn’t Done Having the Best Year Ever
After starring in Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated 'Get Out,' Lil Rel Howery has gone on to star in HBO's Insecure, The Carmichael Show and now he has a starring role alongside Kyrie Irving in 'Uncle Drew' as well as his own TV show on the horizon. The Chicago comedian comedian is still having the best year ever.
Watch "Complex Live" Featuring Bow Wow, the Black Eyed Peas and More
Watch "Complex Live" Featuring Bow Wow, the Black Eyed Peas and More
'In Living Color' Alum Jim Carrey Thanks Bruno Mars and Cardi B for "Finesse (Remix)" Visuals
"Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly!”
Snoop Dogg Vibes Out Hard to Bruno Mars' and Cardi B's "Finesse" Remix
"Cardi B and Bruno Mars? I'll smoke to that."
Wayans Family Approve of Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" Video
Damon, Damien, Kim, and Marlon Wayans give Bruno Mars' "Finesse" video their stamp of approval.
Jamie Foxx Talks '90s Nostalgia and the Legacy of 'In Living Color'
The ever-animated actor relives a decade.
14 People Who Became Stars After Appearing on 'In Living Color'
'In Living Color' turns 25 today, and we take a look back at the stars the show createad.