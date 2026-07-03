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David Alan Grier Admits 'The Bag Was Fumbled' for 'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura'
Pop Culture

David Alan Grier on Turning Down 'Seinfeld' and 'Ace Ventura': ‘The Bag Was Fumbled’

From calling Seinfeld 'not funny' to passing on Ace Ventura, Grier revisits the what-ifs behind two roles that reshaped ’90s comedy without him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
Jennifer Lopez is a 'Manufactured' Celebrity, Says Her 'In Living Color' Co-Star
Pop Culture

‘In Living Color’ Alum Alex Thomas Says Jennifer Lopez’s Rise Was ‘Manufactured’

Comedian Alex Thomas looks back on working with Jennifer Lopez on 'In Living Color' and shares his thoughts on how she became a star.

Bernadette Giacomazzo256 days ago
(L) Chris Pérez in a suit with sunglasses. (Center) Selena Quintanilla in a white blouse. (R) Jennifer Lopez smiling in a denim shirt.
Music

Selena's Widower Recalls Singer Watching Jennifer Lopez on TV: ‘Weird How Things Turn Out’

Selena's widower recalled that she was unknowingly watching her future biopic actress.

Alex Ocho271 days ago
Marlon Wayans at a screening for 'Good Grief,' Jennifer Lopez attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Explains How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Land His Role in 'Air'

J Lo recommended Ben Affleck seek out Wayans for a crucial role in the movie.

Joe Price679 days ago
dad stop embarrassing me
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sitcom ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!’

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Jamie Foxx's upcoming sitcom 'Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!' which is inspired by his relationship with his daughter.

Joe Price1947 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Talks About How ‘In Living Color’ Live Special Impacted Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Let's do another 'In Living Color' special for next year's Super Bowl.

Trace William Cowen2360 days ago
Lil Rel Howery Glasses
Pop Culture

From ‘Get Out’ to Balling With Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery Isn’t Done Having the Best Year Ever

After starring in Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated 'Get Out,' Lil Rel Howery has gone on to star in HBO's Insecure, The Carmichael Show and now he has a starring role alongside Kyrie Irving in 'Uncle Drew' as well as his own TV show on the horizon. The Chicago comedian comedian is still having the best year ever.

Anslem Rocque3060 days ago
Bow Wow Complex Live
Music

Watch "Complex Live" Featuring Bow Wow, the Black Eyed Peas and More

Watch "Complex Live" Featuring Bow Wow, the Black Eyed Peas and More

Complex3094 days ago
Jim Carrey
Pop Culture

'In Living Color' Alum Jim Carrey Thanks Bruno Mars and Cardi B for "Finesse (Remix)" Visuals

"Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly!”

jasmineg203105 days ago
This is a photo of Snoop Dogg.
Music

Snoop Dogg Vibes Out Hard to Bruno Mars' and Cardi B's "Finesse" Remix

"Cardi B and Bruno Mars? I'll smoke to that."

Grant Rindner3114 days ago
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This is a photo of Bruno Mars.
Music

Wayans Family Approve of Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" Video

Damon, Damien, Kim, and Marlon Wayans give Bruno Mars' "Finesse" video their stamp of approval.

Jose Martinez3116 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Talks '90s Nostalgia and the Legacy of 'In Living Color'

The ever-animated actor relives a decade.

Julian Kimble4099 days ago
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Pop Culture

14 People Who Became Stars After Appearing on 'In Living Color'

'In Living Color' turns 25 today, and we take a look back at the stars the show createad.

Angel Diaz4111 days ago

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