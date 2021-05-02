Hugh Jackman, with the help of a New York City police officer, took to Twitter Saturday to attempt to convince Ryan Reynolds to give him an acting part in Deadpool 3.

“Hey Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy in Deadpool 3,” Officer John Dobkowski said in the video. “Even if it’s for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great, it would blow the box office.”

“Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring,” Jackman joked in the caption.

The video comes just four months after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that the highly anticipated threequel will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The two previous entries in the Deadpool franchise were produced by 20th Century Fox before Disney bought Fox’s entertainment assets in March 2019, but going forward Reynolds’ take on the foul-mouthed character will carry over to the main Marvel Studios continuity.

“It [Deadpool 3] will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige told Collider in January. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”