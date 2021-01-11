Fans have been asking about the future of the Deadpool movie franchise ever since Fox was bought by Disney, and now Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has some info.

In an interview with Collider ahead of the premiere of WandaVision, the first MCU series on Disney+, Feige confirmed that the highly anticipated threequel will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two previous entries in the franchise were produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney deal was finalized, but going forward Ryan Reynolds' take on the foul-mouthed character will carry over to the main Marvel Studios continuity.

Better yet, Feige has indicated Deadpool 3 won't just be part of the MCU, which will undoubtedly bring plenty of jokes about other superheroes, but it will also be keeping the R rating of the first two. Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux are currently at work on the script for No. 3, with Reynolds involved in that process too, but the film isn't expected to start production until 2022.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," said Feige. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

While Reynolds has a lot on his plate right now, Marvel also has a stacked production and release lineup for 2021. WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on Jan. 15, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow in March. As for movies, Black Widow is slated to finally arrive on May 7, although that is subject to change. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals are also scheduled for this year, while Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange are currently being filmed.