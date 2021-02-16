Hasbro is ditching plans to make additional Cara Dune action figures following the firing of the Mandalorian actress who portrays the character, Gina Carano.

As you’ve surely seen by now, Carano was fired from the Disney+ blockbuster series earlier this month amid calls from many for her to face consequences for a social media post in which she compared “hating someone for their political views” to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The American toy conglomerate hasn’t made a public statement on the future of Cara Dune figures. However, a rep for the retailer BigBadToyStore told the Hollywood Reporter pre-orders had been called off because no additional figures are going to be produced.

In their statement, the retailer rep noted the popularity of the Cara Dune figures that were released last year, after which initial plans were in place for another run.

“Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure,” the rep said, per THR.

Last week, a Lucasfilm rep said the company had “no plans” to employ Carano in the future, noting that she was not currently an employee. In the statement, the rep also criticized her for social media posts in which she denigrated “people based on their cultural and religious identities,” calling the posts “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Shortly after her Mandalorian fate was announced, Carano—whose other social media activity included messages perceived as transphobic and the sharing of 2020 election conspiracies—responded by announcing she was collaborating with far-right figure Ben Shapiro on a movie.