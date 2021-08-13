Is Atlanta, Donald Glover’s near-unanimously praised TV opus, still on track for an early 2022 return?

During FX’s TCA presentation on Friday, Rosy Cordero reported for Deadline, network chairman John Landgraf gave attendees an update on the progress Glover and his team have made on the third and fourth seasons. According to Landgraf, an early 2022 return is still the aim. Post-production for those episodes, however, is currently underway and will indeed be a “lengthy” endeavor due to scheduling.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it’s shot primarily in Europe,” Landgraf said. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”

Going deeper on why he’s not in a position at the moment to pinpoint a firm premiere date, Landgraf noted the process is complicated somewhat by the fact that post-production on Season 3 is running simultaneously with shooting for Season 4.