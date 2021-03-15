Is there tension between Nicki Minaj and Tiffany Haddish? Fans think so after a video surfaced of Haddish seemingly throwing rocks at the queen’s throne.

Both Nick Minaj and Tiffany Haddish are two powerful women at the top of their respective crafts. As a result, a fan in Clubhouse compared Haddish to Nicki. This prompted another person to joke, saying that unlike Minaj, Haddish comes to appearances on time. The comedian took this baton and ran with it.

“And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity,” she said.

It’s unclear why Nicki Minaj and Tiffany Haddish would have an issue with each other. However, there could be built-up tension that dates back to the 2018 VMAs. While presenting an award to Nicki Minaj, Haddish made a joke about Fifth Harmony. This didn’t sit well with Nicki moving her to tell Haddish to lay off the girls.

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch!” Nicki said.

Although everyone seemed to laugh the moment off, it could’ve sparked some behind-the-scenes issues that still linger. Either way, the Barbs are taking it upon themselves to defend their queen.