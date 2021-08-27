Dwayne Johnson has a doppelgänger in Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

AL.com reports that Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields bears a resemblance to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson due to Fields’ size, build, and shaved head. In fact, he says this has been “a running joke” for a while now.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told the outlet. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Last week, the sheriff’s office posted a Facebook photo of a local resident who wanted to meet Fields, who happily connected with his fan. “This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock”. Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

Check out the photo below.