Disney+ shifted the release date of Loki from Fridays to Wednesdays before it premiered, and now it’s doing the same for all of its original series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ will now debut new episodes of all of its TV shows on Wednesdays. Marvel’s acclaimed Loki series was pushed from Friday (June 11) to Wednesday (June 9) before its release, and it’s already become Disney+’s most-watched series premiere. THR sources close to the company indicate the move was made as more original content is expected to arrive on the streaming platform, allowing Star Wars and Marvel shows, among others, to arrive mid-week. Original movies will remain as Friday releases.

The new shift will impact its upcoming slate of original programming, including the Monster, Inc. spin-off series Monsters at Work, and the live-action series reboot of Turner & Hooch, now with a disappointing lack of Tom Hanks. It’s also worth pointing out that the streamer won’t have to compete with Netflix as much by moving to Wednesdays, as Netflix typically launches full seasons of its major shows on Fridays.

Other shows that will see an immediate premiere date change include Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, and Growing Up Animal.