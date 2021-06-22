Dave Chappelle, fresh off reviving his habit of publicly nailing the Radiohead classic “Creep,” discusses the likelihood of an apology to Candace Owens in a new episode of his recently launched podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

At the top of the episode, which also features Jon Stewart, Chappelle brought the topic of an Owens apology to his co-hosts.

“There is no possible way that I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there?” Chappelle asked, spurring agreement from the Midnight Miracle panel that he does not.

In his surprise-released Netflix special 8:46 last year, Chappelle spoke at length about Owens, particularly in response to her widely condemned comments about the murder of George Floyd. In the special, Chappelle called Owens an “articulate idiot” and pushed back against her attempts to convince American viewers that Floyd was a “criminal anyway.”

“I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stinky pussy,” Chappelle said in the 2020 special, available in full above. “I don’t know if it stinks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know, for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

On the Midnight Miracle podcast, following an assessment from Yasiin Bey that Owens is “a mascot of colonial interest in America today,” Chappelle addressed those lines.

“I did say that but I also conceded that I don’t know if her pussy stinks or not, but that I was guessing that it probably does stink,” he said around the 11-minute mark. “Would you like to know what I think it smells like?”

From there, Chappelle said comedians “shouldn’t apologize for jokes” as—in his opinion—this sets a “bad precedent.” What he was responding to in the 2020 special, Chappelle added, was Owens being “cruel and dangerous and completely the opposite of any Black woman I’ve ever met in my life.”

Toward the end of the episode, however, Chappelle did offer a tongue-in-cheek apology for one line from his 2020 special.

“By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate,’” he said.

For the full episode, which also includes Talib Kweli walking listeners through “the peculiar history of Candace Owens” and a spin of some new Black Star, click here.