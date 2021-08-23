We’ve been waiting on the Candyman revival for a little over a year. It was supposed to come out in June 2020; the pandemic threw a wrench into that plan, postponing the long-awaited return of the horror icon. But based on the initial buzz and reactions, the delay will have been worth it.

The movie, which is brought to us by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, was co-written by Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta—who also directed the film—is a direct sequel to the original Candyman from 1992. It takes us back to the Cabrini-Green Housing Projects, now torn down and gentrified into upper-class condos. But the legend and presence of Candyman still festers and thrives in some people’s memories.

Here is everything we know so far about Candyman, which hits theaters nationwide on August 27.