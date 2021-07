Jordan Peele has finally announced the title of his highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Us.

In a simple post on Instagram, Peele unveiled the title of the film by sharing its poster. Entitled Nope, it’s set to arrive in theaters one year from now on July 22, 2022. As he previously revealed, Nope sees him reunite with his Get Out lead Daniel Kaluuya, who’ll be joined by Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

