Nia DaCosta

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The Marvels trailer is pictured
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer

Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
Candyman (2021)
Pop Culture

'Candyman' Becomes First Film Directed by Black Woman to Top U.S. Box Office, Grosses $22.3 Million

'Candyman' has officially topped the box office after grossing $22.3 million in its opening weekend, and it’s setting records and surpassing expectations, too.

Brenton Blanchet1782 days ago
Nia DaCosta
Pop Culture

Nia DaCosta's 'Candyman' Postponed to 2021

The horror film reboot was expected to hit theaters next month; However, the studio has decided to push it back to 2021 due to major market theater closures.

Joshua Espinoza2134 days ago

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