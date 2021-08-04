Blac Chyna’s rep claims her Twitter account was hacked, and that she didn’t send the tweet saying that her ex, Tyga, “loves trans.”

The initial tweet was in response to Sada Baby tweeting about Tyga and Dwight Howard. "Tyga really was f*ckin’ a tr*nny n the world just blew past that [crying laughing emoji]," Sada Baby wrote. “Dwight Howard too.” Sada Baby has faced previous criticism after he appeared to wish death on Lil Nas X, unprovoked. He also used a gay slur in a tweet directed at a Nicki Minaj fan.

Sada Baby appeared to be referencing rumors from 2015, in which trans model Mia Isabella said she had received explicit photos from Tyga, whom she also defended. "It’s very sad that the idea of a man loving a trans person has to be considered a scandal when all people are equal," Isabella said at the time.

After Sada’s comments started to circulate online, Chyna’s Twitter account posted a tweet asking Tyga to “tell the truth. “Tyga loves trans, me 2 [red lips emoji] Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!!" the since-deleted tweet read.

“Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online,” Chyna’s rep said in a statement shared with the Shade Room. “We apologize for the error.”

Tyga has yet to respond.