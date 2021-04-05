Once again, Sada Baby’s social media antics have him under fire.

The music world was hit hard when it learned of DMX’s grave condition. Yet instead of strictly praying for the Dark Man X, Sada Baby decided to ask God why he didn’t put this evil on Lil Nas X.

“Lord we said Nas X, not DMX,” Sada said in a post to his Instagram Stories this weekend.

This post seems to be in response to the single for Lil Nas X’s latest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The satanic theme throughout the song angered a lot of views. It also prompted Nike to halt the sale of Nas X’s accompanying satanic-themed Air Max made by MSCHF.

Sada Baby appears to side with those claiming Lil Nas X’s antics should not be condoned. Although Sada has a right to believe what he wants—just like Lil Nas X has the right to create any visual image he desires—wishing death on someone for having a different artistic vision than you is far from Christ-like. As a result, fans took to social media where they pointed out Sada Baby’s contradictions.

Also, based on previous interactions with gay fans/fan pages on the internet, users assumed that Sada Baby was also attacking Lil Nas X because Nas X is gay. In October, he attacked a Nicki Minaj fan page following her featuring on the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. Not only did he upset the barbs, but he also angered the LGBTQ+ community by calling the page a “f****t.”