Let's keep it a stack: 2020 has been hell. Even before COVID-19 swept the legs from under the nation—and the globe, honestly—it was already bad. Having to come up with the "best" of any year can be an arduous task, but something about ranking the best out of one of the worst years in a long time? It's never easy...unless you're watching television.

See, while the coronavirus has all but demolished 2020's box office, the world of television hasn't been that bad. A global pandemic means that folks have more time to watch TV, and with new streaming services like HBO Max, Quibi (RIP), and Peacock rising up, 2020 may have been the best year for the "sit in front of the tube and binge everything" folks out there. Couple that with spectacular seasons from returning shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul, and others, it's been difficult to really nail down that No. 1 position, especially with new series like I May Destroy You, Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, and more sneaking up and surprising TV watchers. Hell, at certain points, there's been too much TV, so unlike ranking 2020's best albums without the benefit of hearing some music as it was intended, we've had an overabundance of shows to sift through, many of which have been kinda mid, and a lot of time to watch them on the screens they were made for.

With that said, these are the television shows that helps us forget how depressing 2020 has really been. Here are Complex's picks for the Best TV Shows of 2020.