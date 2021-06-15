We have somehow already made it halfway into 2021 and even as people start to head back outside, so much of pop culture continues to take place online. Memes have been cemented as part of our daily interactions on social media and this year has not been short of inspiration, providing hilarious viral moments that turned into memes. Television shows, politics, awards shows, and sports have been the source of some of the most popular memes of the year, while other trends originated from social media users themselves.

Memes inspired by Bernie Sanders, Oprah Winfrey, WandaVision, and The Weeknd have been fan-favorites this year. If your timeline wasn’t flooded with laugh-out-loud memes while you were scrolling these past six months, something is amiss. Memes have become such an integral part of how people communicate and share information with each other on the happenings of the world but in a comedic way, and this year was no exception. Take a look at the best memes 2021 has given us (so far).