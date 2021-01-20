Joe Biden is now the president of the United States of America, inheriting an out-of-control pandemic and numerous other dire concerns from his predecessor, whose name I can't remember right now for the life of me.

An early highlight from the inauguration proceedings, which also included Kamala Harris' history-making oath of office, was the presence of former POTUS Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama. More specifically, Michelle was swiftly and unanimously celebrated for showing up to the mid-pandemic inaugural throwdown in a truly god-level outfit:

Not Michelle Obama with a modest low bun at Trumps inauguration vs a fully laid & slayed look with complimenting burgundy 2 piece/belt combo at Bidens ... we love to see it 😌 pic.twitter.com/DhvoWIYpUN — shaqqy shaqqy rumba (@ShaquelleRaevon) January 20, 2021

According to Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times, the fit is the work of Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina. The artist's work was also seen Wednesday on Harris, who wore both Hudson and Christopher John Rogers.

Hudson, whose namesake line is based in Los Angeles, caught global attention back in 2019 after Beyoncé co-signed his work on Instagram. "I promise you, it's the most excited I have ever been for a placement," Hudson said of the Beyoncé shout-out at the time.

While the prominent gold belt aspect of Michelle's widely praised inauguration look received special attention in the tweets on Wednesday, the full fit has easily already gone down as one that won't soon be forgotten.

Below, enjoy a sampling of how newly relieved Americans—heavy with the trauma of four unhinged years of a nameless single-termer impeached twice—celebrated Michelle Obama on Inauguration Day 2021.