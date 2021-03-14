Originally set for the end of January but ultimately (and expectedly) pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, Sunday marks the unveiling of the 2021 class of Grammys winners. The 63rd edition of the annual ceremony—this time hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show—sees Beyoncé leading the way with nine nominations, including multiple nods for “Black Parade.”

Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa—all with six nominations each—follow Bey’s lead. Notably, both Beyoncé and Swift stand to make history.

Ahead of the main ceremony, the Recording Academy is kicking off the festivities with the Premiere Ceremony, boasting eight special performances and the reveal of more than 70 award winners. Jhené Aiko is hosting this facet of the 2021 Grammys experience. Performers include Lido Pimienta, Igor Levit, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science, Rufus Wainwright, Poppy, and Burna Boy. Catch the YouTubed stream of that below:

The main ceremony, of course, is made viewable by CBS (and the Paramount+ app). Below, peep a continually updated list of 2021 winners. And for a deeper dive, revisit our recent breakdown of who will win (and who should win) right here.