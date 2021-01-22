Bernie Sanders, who unintentionally inspired a god-level meme with his appearance at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, dropped in on Seth Meyers' Late Night proceedings on Thursday.

Naturally, Meyers opened their ensuing discussion with a bit of meme-based chatter.

After Sanders explained that he was in "tears" on the day of the inauguration due to seeing the new president get sworn in "and the old president leaving Washington," Meyers asked Sanders if he was aware of the meme-in-progress at the time.

"Not at all," he said. "I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what's going on."

Sanders then turned the Late Night attention to the mittens themselves, shouting out the supporter who made them while noting the effect the meme has had on mittens-based demand.

"I've seen 'em," he said when Meyers showed off a few more memes. "What was really nice, Seth, is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. She is a school teacher and is a very, very nice person. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens."

From there, Sanders spoke about how he’s feeling in the early moments of a new administration and what's at stake in the immediate future.

"I think the president is off to a very good start," he told Meyers on Thursday night. "What I liked about his inaugural remarks and the general tone of his administration is he recognizes that this country faces a set of unprecedented crises, from the pandemic to the economy to the very threats against democracy to climate change to income and wealth inequality. I think he understands that. And I think, if we can give him the support that he needs in Congress, he can, in fact, be an extremely progressive president addressing the crises facing working families."