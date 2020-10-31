After you check out Rolling Loud's special Halloween weekend live stream and watched all of the B-movie horror gems in your collection...now what? What does one do for Halloween 2020 when they are sheltering in pace due to COVID-19? Hopefully they have a fistful of candles and a gaming console, because this is the best time to dive into the best horror games on the market.

The genre has been around for ages; many remember that Resident Evil was on the first PlayStation, but almost a decade before that, games like Friday the 13th were gracing the Nintendo Entertainment System. As gaming has gone more mainstream and technology has become more sophisticated, the horror genre has exploded, with Silent Hill setting up a world where "survival horror" was the name of the (video) game. Players are now being given little in the way of story or abilities, hoping to make their way through some of the scariest video games developers have to offer. With titles like Amnesia: Rebirth receiving widespread acclaim just weeks into its release, it'd be fair to say that the scary video game genre isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

For those of you with a Steam account or some PlayStation gift cards to burn through, we've collected the 10 best horror games to play during a quarantined Halloween. Just be sure to keep a light on.