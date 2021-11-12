Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of America’s most storied entertainers. Upon his entrance into the (then) WWF in 1996, Johnson quickly excelled as a performer, rapidly rising in the wrestling ranks to become one of the greatest to ever step into the ring. Yet that wasn’t enough for Johnson, as he soon set his eyes on conquering another equally grueling ladder: Hollywood.

Johnson has come a long way since his first acting role in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, becoming one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the industry, as well as an extremely smart producer. This week, he’ll make his Netflix debut with Red Notice, an action-comedy film co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in what is the most expensive movie ever for the streaming service.

Ahead of Red Notice, we’ve decided to rank the best movies of his career—so far. Johnson’s full CV spans many, many more titles not included here, so we whittled the list down to a manageable 15, ranked from worst to best. Our selections, below.