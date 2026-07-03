Jumanji

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Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Movies of All Time
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs &amp; Shaw, and more.

William Goodman3 days ago
'Jumanji' cast members
Pop Culture

‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary

'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.

Richard Chachowski214 days ago
Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look

The film also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
The Rock, Jack Black, & Kevin Hart to Begin Filming New 'Jumanji' Movie in November
Pop Culture

The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie

The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo279 days ago
Robin Williams gives a thumbs up while holding an Oscar trophy in March 1998.
Pop Culture

The 10 Best Robin Williams Movies Of All Time

It's been 10 years since the emotive and hilarious Robin Williams passed away, yet his work continues to inspire moviegoers. To commemorate the acclaimed actor's death, these are 10 of his best films, from Aladdin to Jumanji.

Brent Eickhoff705 days ago
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Dwayne Johnson at Jumanji Premiere
Pop Culture

'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.

tara mahadevan1722 days ago
kevin hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Claps Back at People Who Say He's Not Funny, Incorporates J. Cole Lyric

Kevin Hart took to Twitter Tuesday, where he posted several tweets listing his many accomplishments in an attempt to prove his haters wrong.

Brenton Blanchet1859 days ago
dwayne kevin
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Teases Kevin Hart During Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were co-stars in the box office hits, 2017's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'

tara mahadevan2267 days ago
jumanji
Pop Culture

See the Rock and Kevin Hart Back at It in the Final Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Before it hits theaters on Dec. 13, Sony has shared the final trailer for 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'

Joe Price2452 days ago
jumanji
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer

The Rock-starring sequel hits theaters in December.

Trace William Cowen2574 days ago
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Rapper Awkwafina attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios.
Pop Culture

Awkwafina in Talks to Join Cast of ‘Jumanji 2’

The upcoming sequel to the wildly successful 2017 film ‘Jumanji’ is reportedly getting a new addition to the cast: Awkwafina.

Jose Martinez2752 days ago
Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan new movie
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Will Star in Netflix Action Film From ‘Jumanji’ Director

Netflix just grabbed the rights to 'John Henry and The Statesmen,' starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jake Kasdan.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2838 days ago
Dwayne Johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans for Making 'Jumanji' Sony's Highest-Grossing Film of All Time

Johnson also confirmed he's already began working on the next 'Jumanji' sequel.

Joshua Espinoza3019 days ago
This is a photo of The Rock.
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' Passing 'Jumanji' in the Box Office Motivated The Rock So Hard

The Rock is thinking about Ryan Coogler's box office success on leg day.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3064 days ago
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Cast attends the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'
Pop Culture

Another 'Jumanji' Movie is Officially in the Works

A second installemtn of 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' is already in the works.

tara mahadevan3084 days ago
Star Wars cast at London premiere
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Jumanji’ Bring 2017 Domestic Box Office to Its Third-Best Year Ever

2017 is the third year in a row North American ticket sales have exceeded $11 billion.

Joe Price3122 days ago
kevin and dwayne
Pop Culture

Watch 'Jumanji' Stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Ruthlessly Roast Each Other

Hopefully 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is just 90 straight minutes of this.

Trace William Cowen3132 days ago

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