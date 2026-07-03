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Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked
With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs & Shaw, and more.
‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary
'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.
Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look
The film also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.
The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie
The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.
The 10 Best Robin Williams Movies Of All Time
It's been 10 years since the emotive and hilarious Robin Williams passed away, yet his work continues to inspire moviegoers. To commemorate the acclaimed actor's death, these are 10 of his best films, from Aladdin to Jumanji.
'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.
Kevin Hart Claps Back at People Who Say He's Not Funny, Incorporates J. Cole Lyric
Kevin Hart took to Twitter Tuesday, where he posted several tweets listing his many accomplishments in an attempt to prove his haters wrong.
Dwayne Johnson Teases Kevin Hart During Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Acceptance Speech
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were co-stars in the box office hits, 2017's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'
See the Rock and Kevin Hart Back at It in the Final Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Before it hits theaters on Dec. 13, Sony has shared the final trailer for 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'
Watch the First 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer
The Rock-starring sequel hits theaters in December.
The Rock Shares Emotional Moment With Fan on the Set of 'Jumanji' Sequel
Emotion on the lot.
Awkwafina in Talks to Join Cast of ‘Jumanji 2’
The upcoming sequel to the wildly successful 2017 film ‘Jumanji’ is reportedly getting a new addition to the cast: Awkwafina.
Dwayne Johnson Will Star in Netflix Action Film From ‘Jumanji’ Director
Netflix just grabbed the rights to 'John Henry and The Statesmen,' starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jake Kasdan.
Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans for Making 'Jumanji' Sony's Highest-Grossing Film of All Time
Johnson also confirmed he's already began working on the next 'Jumanji' sequel.
'Black Panther' Passing 'Jumanji' in the Box Office Motivated The Rock So Hard
The Rock is thinking about Ryan Coogler's box office success on leg day.
Another 'Jumanji' Movie is Officially in the Works
A second installemtn of 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' is already in the works.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Jumanji’ Bring 2017 Domestic Box Office to Its Third-Best Year Ever
2017 is the third year in a row North American ticket sales have exceeded $11 billion.
Watch 'Jumanji' Stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Ruthlessly Roast Each Other
Hopefully 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is just 90 straight minutes of this.