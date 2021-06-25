When the engines of the very first Fast & Furious movie revved up in the summer of 2001, it didn’t seem like the soon-to-be franchise would have enough road to continue. Yet, here we are eight more chapters and a spinoff later realizing there’s still plenty of gas in the Fast tank. Across these movies, a handful of directors have made their mark on the adventures of the globe’s favorite family of racers in Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and countless others. As the series has taken turn after turn, a Fast & Furious movie can still be counted on to be deeply entertaining.

Now, with the long-awaited release of F9, we’ve ranked all the films in the franchise. Who will take home the winning pink slip? Start your engines and hit our list to see if your favorite came out in first place.