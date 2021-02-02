Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers broke her silence Monday with an Instagram post addressing the cannibalism allegations surrounding her estranged husband. "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," Chambers wrote. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Last month, the Instagram account @houseofeffie posted screenshots of DM exchanges allegedly between the Call Me by Your Name actor and various women. These messages contained references to cannibalism, BDSM, and rape. The individual behind the account said they had an affair with Hammer that lasted four years, quite possibly prior to Chambers filing for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences.

The person running the account said they collectively decided to come forward after seeing how women were being treated by him, including some who wouldn't eat or sleep for days, and a few who allegedly ended up in the ER. Chambers spoke about the experiences of his accusers, saying, "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Hammer has since left two known projects: the Paramount+ series The Offer and the Jennifer Lopez-led film Shotgun Wedding. After exiting the latter, the 34-year-old actor released a statement where he called these allegations "bullshit" and said his departure was due to the belief that he "cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers wrote.

You can view the entire post below.