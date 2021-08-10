According to Variety, Amazon Studios has landed the rights to the pitch for the action film Coyote Blue.

The movie currently has Sterling K. Brown attached to star, and will be written by Derek Kolstad, whose previous screenwriting credits include the John Wick films, and the recently released Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody.

Also attached is director Hanelle M. Culpepper, who has served in that role for several TV series, but would be making her feature directorial debut.

Variety pegs the plot as follows: “[A]n everyman (Brown) who’s hunted by a ruthless criminal syndicate for his mysterious cargo [now] must navigate the treacherous terrain of Route 66 while unleashing his lethal set of skills in a fight for survival.”

Brown has won two Emmys and gotten five straight nominations for his part on NBC’s This Is Us. In 2021 he also got an Emmy nomination for his narration job on the six-part CNN docuseries Lincoln: Divided We Stand. Other notable works on his resume include: The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Marvel’s Black Panther. He also recently wrapped up filming for the indie pic Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which will see him also turn up in the credits as a producer.

Coyote Blue will reportedly be the second collaboration shared by Kolstad and Amazon Studios. A previous announcement was made that he’d be writing the script for a film based on the Japanese action-horror manga Hellsing.

As for other movies put out by Amazon studios, they were the group behind recent releases that included: Coming 2 America, Without Remorse, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Next month, if you want, you can watch the romantic musical version of Cinderella the company will be releasing with Camila Cabello in the starring role.