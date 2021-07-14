The popular film and television studio A24, which is responsible for movies like Uncut Gems, Moonlight, and most recently Zola, reportedly tested the sales waters and marked its worth at roughly $3 billion.

According to Variety, A24 had been engaging with several different buyers for a year and a half toting its large price point. Sources told Variety that those conversations have not lead to any deals, however, with the studio more worried about expanding than selling right now.

Founded in 2012, A24 has made a splash in the film industry by delivering robust independent films that tackle various different stories and genres. Following the success of its 2016 film, Moonlight, the studio also tried its hand at the market to see how much it could go for. Talks reportedly ended quickly, however.

A24 has also recently stepped into the realm of television, producing shows such as HBO’s Euphoria, Hulu’s Ramy, and Netflix’s John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. One of its current films out right now, Zola, centers around a real-life viral tweet thread from 2015 about Aziah “Zola” King, a young Detroit waitress with an exotic dancing side hustle who went on a wild adventure in Florida with a woman she’d only known for a day, her boyfriend, and pimp.

Complex spoke to Zola director Janicza Bravo about the challenges of converting a Twitter thread to the silver screen.

“I read it the same day it came out, but I missed the initial part of it because I was working, so I got to it at the end of the day,” Bravo explained about first seeing the thread in real-time. “I got to it before the real Zola deleted it. There’s something so incredibly electric about having been there. It feels like a theater. It feels like you went to a live show, live music, live theater.”