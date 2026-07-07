Production

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

General view of the Directors Guild of America building on June 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Directors Guild of America Sues MGM Over 'Sweetheart' Distribution License Deal

Under Epix (later MGM+), the production and distribution company is alleged to have reported artificially low license revenue to DGA.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Big30 stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a gray "Essentials" t-shirt and a chain necklace.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Big30 Asks Judge to Let Him Go to Recording Studio, Attend Production Meetings

The 26-year-old artist was previously ordered to be released on $100,000 bond.

Trace William Cowen35 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation Responds After Shreveport Donation Criticism

The rapper and entertainment mogul donated $500,000 to local non-profits in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams108 days ago
Nicki Minaj performs on stage with pink hair, wearing a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Faces Lawsuit Over $275K in Concert Production Costs

A live events company reportedly claims the rapper never repaid expenses for two performances.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
Advertisement
Martine Rose with curly hair and a black shirt waves, smiling, wearing multiple gold bracelets, standing in front of a window.
Style

Martine Rose ‘Forced’ To Cancel Fall 2026 Collection Production: ‘This Is Incredibly Frustrating’

The designer called the move an effort to protect the brand's long-term future.

Alex Ocho139 days ago
Bad Bunny holds a Puerto Rican flag on the left, wearing a white outfit. On the right, people are partially hidden in tall grass.
Music

Here’s How Much Bad Bunny Halftime 'Tree' Performers Earned

The "Bush Bunny" background performers seemingly made more money than the Puerto Rican star himself.

Alex Ocho162 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Dame Dash.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Dame Dash’s Film Company Selling for $100 at Auction: 'Damn'

One of Dash's creditors scooped up his production company at auction amid mounting defamation debts.

Alex Ocho203 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler the Creator arrives at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ghostface Killah Wants Some Tyler, the Creator Beats: 'He Might Gotta Send Me the Pack'

The legendary rapper wants beats from the 'Don't Tap the Glass' artist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams332 days ago
Tweet by @latezzington: "louisiana beats be sounding like ghetto spy missions lmaoo" with a profile image and timestamp.
Music

Resurfaced ‘Louisiana Beats Be Sounding Like Ghetto Spy Missions’ Tweet Sparks Hilarious Responses

People paired one of the songs with the intro to the classic video game 'GoldenEye 007.'

Mark Elibert486 days ago
Advertisement
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt, with arms outstretched. Bright stage lights in the background.
Music

Drake Shares Footage of Elkan Making Beat for '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' Standout "Nokia"

As Elkan previously revealed, "Nokia" first started coming together during "a mental breakdown."

Trace William Cowen512 days ago
ye in mask
Music

Ye Shares Studio Photos Amid Rumors ‘Bully’ Will Be Entirely Self-Produced

Ye takes a rare look back at his studio career (with a special appearance from Mike Dean) as fans await more word on his 'Donda' follow-up.

Trace William Cowen641 days ago
Cardi B wearing a sequined jersey with the number 11 performs onstage with a microphone
Music

Cardi B Upset Over Production Team for Ruining Her Performance: ‘What Am I Paying Y’all N***as For?’

The rapper's headlining performance at the BET Experience event on Friday suffered from technical issues, which Cardi addressed mid-set.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
50 Cent holds a bottle and glass, wearing layered chains and a jersey. Tyler Perry is in a black leather coat and sunglasses at a Netflix event
Pop Culture

50 Cent Denies Rivalry With Tyler Perry Over G-Unit Studios: 'He's Helping Me' (UPDATE)

The rapper and production mogul launched his massive endeavor in Shreveport, Louisiana in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams763 days ago
Split image, left: Man in glasses speaking into a mic. Right: Man in hat and sunglasses posing
Music

Rodney O Says Metro Boomin Approached Him to Clear Sample for "Like That"

Metro released his collaborative album with Future over the weekend and the people are talking.

Mark Elibert849 days ago
Advertisement
21 savage in a green suit
Music

21 Savage's 'American Dream' Album: Features and Production Credits

Metro Boomin, Spiff Sinatra, London on Da Track, Cardo Got Wings, and more contribute production to 21's latest.

Trace William Cowen921 days ago
Music

Memphis Bleek Jokes He Wanted to 'F*ck Up' Just Blaze After Cam'ron, Fabolous Got "Oh Boy" and "Breathe"

Bleek also revealed he passed on the beat for Black Rob's "Whoa."

Mark Elibert1028 days ago
Zack Bia artwork for new Don Toliver track
Music

Zack Bia Makes Producer Debut With New Don Toliver Collab "Hardcore"

Zack Bia is in full-blown expansion mode with the release of his new song "Hardcore," which marks his debut as a producer and features Don Toliver.

Trace William Cowen1272 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App