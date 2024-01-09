Fantasia Blames Social Media for 'The Color Purple' Cast Drama: 'It's Nonsense'

Taraji P. Henson’s complaints about her treatment during the production of The Color Purple have been making headlines, with Oprah and Vivica A. Fox chiming in.

Now, Fantasia has offered her opinion on some of the negativity surrounding the musical.

"Social media has become a thing where they will take something that's not even true and run it," Fantasia explained to Gayle King at the Golden Globes. “When we first said that this movie was going to be a healing thing. … I knew without a shadow of a doubt that people would try to break that down."

“Anything that has healing [as] a part of it, they would do so. So we have to overlook all of that other stuff and keep shining bright ‘cause this movie, The Color Purple, is healing the land, baby. So no matter what, I just wanna say, it’s nonsense.”