Taraji P. Henson Says Oprah Has Been 'Solid Beacon of Light' After Expressing Frustration With Pay Inequality

Although Henson, who plays Shug Avery in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, didn't specify the conversation that was had with Winfrey, it may have to do with producers originally wanting Beyoncé or Rihanna to play the character.

"To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different," Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter. "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. 'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?' So we're sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.'"

Henson's has been more forthcoming with her grievances with Hollywood's treatment of Black women, namely, being overworked for low pay and not receiving commercial endorsements for playing Cookie Lyon on the former musical drama Empire.