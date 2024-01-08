Oprah Shuts Down Rumors of Tension With ‘The Color Purple’ Star Taraji P. Henson

Oprah Winfrey has put all rumors of a feud with Taraji P. Henson to rest once and for all.

During the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Winfrey, 69, chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her involvement as a producer on The Color Purple, clarifying that she stepped in to support the cast. Throughout the film's rollout, Henson and fellow TCP actress Danielle Brooks alleged facing mistreatment and accused production of subpar standards.

"I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing [...] I heard I was trending yesterday," Winfrey told ET correspondent Kevin Frazier. "People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers you know that's the way the studio system works."