Taraji P. Henson was extremely candid in recent comments about the treatment of Black actors.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Henson revealed that she and the cast of The Color Purple had to drive themselves to work in rental cars.

“I was like, ‘I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.’ This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous,” she said. “What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car? So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon."

She continued, “They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of Empire fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.”

She also discussed how having to always advocate for yourself is exhausting.

"It wears on your soul because you fight so hard to establish a name for yourself and be respected in this town to no avail,” she explained.