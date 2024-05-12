FedEx Worker Fired After Dana White Catches Him Throwing Packages Into Truck

The FedEx worker who was filmed throwing packages into his truck by UFC president Dana White was fired by the company.

According to TMZ, the man was fired for his actions in the video that showed him throwing packages into the back of a FedEx truck as if he were shooting a basketball into a hoop. In a statement, FedEx said the man was acting unprofessional and wasn’t living up to the company’s commitment to customers.

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day," FedEx told TMZ. "We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior."

The man was caught in the act by Dana White, who was being driven around New York City earlier this week. White saw the man tossing the packages and started recording what he saw.

"FedEx. We'll get your shit there, but we'll fuck it up," White said in the video. "My boy don't give a fuck.”

White clearly didn’t help the man’s case, as he had millions of followers who had seen the video. That’s not a good look for FedEx, which has ensured customers receive their packages with no issues and they were left with no choice but to terminate that employee.

Watch the video below.