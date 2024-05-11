BlockOut 2024: Social Media Users Stage 'Digital Guillotine' to Protest Celebrities Who Remain Silent About Palestine

Angry fans want to hit the stars where it hurts.

As NPR reports, many social media users, enraged at the opulence displayed during this year’s 2024 Met Gala on Monday (May 6), are intensifying efforts to pressure celebrities to speak out about the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The online protest follows in person protests that took place outside of the event earlier this week.

According to the Associated Press, on the night of the annual fashion soiree, Israeli military forces announced their decision to invade Rafah, where more than a million Palestinian refugees are currently living after being displaced from their homes since October 7. This includes more than 600,000 children.

This stark contrast motivated social media users to take up hashtags such as #CelebrityBlocklist on TikTok, attempting to highlight the disparity between the biggest names in entertainment flaunting their wealth at the Met Gala, while maintaining a dystopian-like silence on real-world suffering. Celebrities targeted on the viral lists include those who attended the event, such as Zendaya, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, and others.