Kylie Jenner Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'It's Amazing What Makeup Can Do'

In an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, Kylie Jenner addressed speculation that she's had plastic surgery.

Lawrence asked Jenner about bringing "contouring lips into the mainstream," which led to them discussing just how much makeup can change one's appearance. "It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," said Lawrence, who has also dealt with speculation of plastic surgery in recent months. "I’m like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.'"

Lawrence suggested that she's seen comments online about her having had "full plastic surgery," but Jenner said it doesn't look like she has. "It is amazing what makeup can do," Jenner said. "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Lawrence, meanwhile, said that she saw people suggest she's gotten a nose job, but the reality is that she "lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner touched on mending her friendship with Jordyn Woods, whom she famously fell out with in 2019 when she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," she shared. "We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

Earlier this year, Jenner admitted that she got breast implants but regretted the procedure. “I got my breasts done before Stormi … not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” she shared during a confessional in an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."