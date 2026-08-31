Lisa Kudrow Has 'Zero Complaints' About 'Friends' — But Won't Do This One Fan Request

Lisa Kudrow has revealed the one fan request she doesn't like to do, despite how much she loved her time working on Friends.

Appearing on a recent episode of NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley, Kudrow was asked how she feels about being continuously identified with her character, Phoebe Buffay, decades after the show aired its last episode.

Kudrow said that she's fine with fans quoting Phoebe lines or even calling her by the character's name, but singing Phoebe's signature jingle on command is where she draws the line. "Sometimes people will stop me and say, 'Oh, sing Smelly Cat,'" she said. "I don't want to do that. I really don't want to do that." See her response here.

Despite that boundary, Kudrow told Fresh Air she has "zero complaints about Friends or anything to do with it," pointing to the cast's chemistry as the thing she values most.

"Just the relationship with the other actors; we had fun. That is so rare," she said. "Real honest respect, mutual. It was a really good relationship that took some work, and we did the work. It was great."