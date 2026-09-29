Dennis Haskins, Best Known for Playing Mr. Belding on 'Saved by the Bell,' Dead at 75

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died aged 75.

News of his death was shared by his agent, Jay Schachter, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, details and the cause of death have not yet been revealed.

"It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more," Schachter said. "He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

Haskins made his TV debut in 1979 appearing in an episode of CBS' The Dukes of Hazzard, but would later make a name for himself playing Mr. Belding, the school principe in both Saved by the Bell (1989-93) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

He first appeared as Mr. Belding on the Disney Channel's Good Morning, Miss Bliss, before being retooled and renamed Saved by the Bell after one season. His last time playing the role would be in 2015 when he reunited with show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, and Tiffani Thiessen for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.