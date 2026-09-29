Pop Culture

Dennis Haskins, Best Known for Playing Mr. Belding on 'Saved by the Bell,' Dead at 75

"It’s a tragic loss," his agent said in a statement. "Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more."

Dennis Haskins.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Dennis Haskins, best known as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75.
  • His agent and longtime friend Jay Schachter called Haskins "a great person" who "absolutely LOVED his fans" and always made time for them.
  • No cause of death or additional details have been announced.

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died aged 75.

News of his death was shared by his agent, Jay Schachter, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, details and the cause of death have not yet been revealed.

"It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more," Schachter said. "He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

Haskins made his TV debut in 1979 appearing in an episode of CBS' The Dukes of Hazzard, but would later make a name for himself playing Mr. Belding, the school principe in both Saved by the Bell (1989-93) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

He first appeared as Mr. Belding on the Disney Channel's Good Morning, Miss Bliss, before being retooled and renamed Saved by the Bell after one season. His last time playing the role would be in 2015 when he reunited with show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, and Tiffani Thiessen for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tennessee-born actor, who was also a musician, appeared in a variety of TV shows and films throughout lengthy career, including Cartoon Network’s Robot Chicken, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seth MacFarlane's A Million Ways to Die in the West, Mad Men, Hot in Cleveland and New Girl.

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