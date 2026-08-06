Ireland Baldwin Rips Perez Hilton After His Hospitalization: 'Despicable Human Being'

Authorities say Hilton’s hospitalization followed multiple reports that he was livestreaming self-harm, with 911 dispatch treating it as a suicide attempt before he was taken to a Miami hospital, where his family now says he is communicative and requesting privacy.

She still expressed sympathy for his children and said she hopes he gets help and heals, as Hilton’s past controversies—including mocking Britney Spears’ breakdown, outing queer celebrities, and using a homophobic slur—are reexamined alongside his recent claims of personal and spiritual transformation.

Ireland Baldwin responded to Perez Hilton’s reported suicide-attempt hospitalization by calling him a “despicable human being,” accusing him of years of public humiliation, sexualization of her as a child, body-shaming, and graphic attacks on her family.

Perez Hilton's hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of concern, but not everyone is ready to forget his past. Ireland Baldwin responded to the blogger's medical crisis with a blunt message that condemned years of what she described as abusive behavior while still expressing hope that he recovers. The model and actress, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, took to Instagram Stories after Hilton was hospitalized following an apparent suicide attempt that triggered a major emergency response at his Miami home. Baldwin accused the longtime celebrity gossip blogger of publicly humiliating her family for years, saying the pain caused by his reporting hasn't disappeared simply because he is now facing a personal crisis.

"Perez Hilton has publicly humiliated my family for years, sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child), made unforgivable comments about people in my family, drew j*zz coming out of my mom's and friend's mouths, and has always been a despicable human being," Baldwin wrote. She then struck a more compassionate note, adding, “But his children deserve better, and a healthy father, and I am so sad for all of them. I hope he gets the help he needs and heals." Her comments have reopened a conversation about the internet persona that made Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., one of the biggest names in celebrity media during the 2000s. At the height of PerezHilton.com, his brand revolved around provocative headlines, body-shaming, crude digital doodles over celebrity photos, and aggressively covering stars' private lives. Among his most criticized actions were mocking Britney Spears during her mental health crisis, feuding with Lady Gaga, relentlessly targeting Lindsay Lohan and Khloé Kardashian, posting a controversial image of Miley Cyrus while she was still a teenager, and outing celebrities including Lance Bass and Neil Patrick Harris before they publicly came out. He also faced backlash after using a homophobic slur during a confrontation involving members of the Black Eyed Peas, which concluded with the group’s manager, Polo Molina, socking him in the face.