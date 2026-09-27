Presley Gerber’s Former Girlfriend Posts Emotional Tribute to Late Model After His Untimely Death

Key Takeaways
- Cameron Rorrison, who dated Presley Gerber from 2018 to 2020, publicly shared that she had a "difficult time finding the words" after his death at 27.
- Rorrison described Gerber as someone with a "wide open heart," a phrase echoed across other tributes posted about him in recent days.
- Lexi Wood, who briefly dated Gerber in 2022 after being friends with him, shared her own remembrance last week according to Page Six.
- Charlotte D'Alessio, another former girlfriend, responded to Gerber's death with anger, saying she is "very" angry rather than focusing on grief.
Cameron Rorrison is speaking publicly about Presley Gerber for the first time since the model's death, telling followers she had a "difficult time finding the words."
In her tribute, per Us Weekly, Rorrison remembered Gerber as someone with a "wide open heart," and someone who had “inspiring compassion and incredible understanding.”
“One of the most amazing things about him was his humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next,” she added. “And incredibly beautiful quality I have yet to see as honest and pure in another person since.”
Rorrison dated Gerber from 2018 to 2020, and she is the latest of his former partners to break her silence since he died at 27.
Lexi Wood, who was friends with Gerber before the two briefly dated in 2022, shared her own remembrance last week.
Gerber had once written about that relationship in plain, unguarded terms.
"Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been," he posted at the time.
Charlotte D'Alessio, who also dated Gerber, posted her own tribute shortly after his death. “Rest easy king. Love you so much Pres. Connected for life. I’ll talk to you soon,” she wrote on Instagram.
Gerber passed away on Sept. 20 at a rehab facility. The son of Cindy Crawford, Gerber signed with IMG Models when he was 15 years old, and he walked runways for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino. He also starred in campaigns for other brands like Celine and Calvin Klein.