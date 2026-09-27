Presley Gerber’s Former Girlfriend Posts Emotional Tribute to Late Model After His Untimely Death

Cameron Rorrison is speaking publicly about Presley Gerber for the first time since the model's death, telling followers she had a "difficult time finding the words."

In her tribute, per Us Weekly, Rorrison remembered Gerber as someone with a "wide open heart," and someone who had “inspiring compassion and incredible understanding.”

“One of the most amazing things about him was his humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next,” she added. “And incredibly beautiful quality I have yet to see as honest and pure in another person since.”

Rorrison dated Gerber from 2018 to 2020, and she is the latest of his former partners to break her silence since he died at 27.

Lexi Wood, who was friends with Gerber before the two briefly dated in 2022, shared her own remembrance last week.