Pokémon Announces New Anime Film Inspired By Trading Card Game

A new Pokémon movie has been announced, and this one puts the trading card game in the spotlight.
During the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, the company’s president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara announced the new film, Pokémon: Wild Card, centered around the popular trading card game that’s been a staple of the franchise for nearly 30 years.
"For the first time in seven years, a new Pokémon movie is on its way," Ishihara said at the event, then highlighting that the film’s protagonist is a card player who is "battling and striving to be a champion.”
A 39-second teaser trailer was then premiered that showcased the traing card game, the protagonist, and, surprisingly, the adorable ghost-type Pokémon Mimikyu who appears to play a big role in the film.
With animation done by CloverWorks (also responsible for Bocchi the Rock! and My Dress Up Darling), Pokêmon: Wild Card will be out “starting in 2027” according to the trailer. It also includes the word “beyond,” suggesting that there could be more coming out in coordination with the film.
This won’t be the only Pokémon project to come out next year. The upcoming stop-motion series The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu has been revealed to arrive on Disney+ and DisneyXD next year as well.