Pokémon Announces New Anime Film Inspired By Trading Card Game

A new Pokémon movie has been announced, and this one puts the trading card game in the spotlight.

During the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, the company’s president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara announced the new film, Pokémon: Wild Card, centered around the popular trading card game that’s been a staple of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

"For the first time in seven years, a new Pokémon movie is on its way," Ishihara said at the event, then highlighting that the film’s protagonist is a card player who is "battling and striving to be a champion.”