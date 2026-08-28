Pokémon Stop-Motion Series Gets First Teaser, Lands on Disney+

The trailer made its world premiere during a "Behind the Scenes with Aardman" panel at the fan event, which runs alongside the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

The first look at Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu premiered at Pokémon XP in San Francisco, where it was confirmed that the series will premiere on Disney+ and Disney XD next year.

The stop-motion series follows Sirfetch'd and Pichu on a knight-and-squire adventure through Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region, on a mission to help and protect Pokémon across the land. Notably, the series carries no spoken human dialogue — all storytelling flows through animated puppetry, with Pokémon communicating only by saying their own names.

Director Tom Parkinson described the leads as a natural odd-couple pairing. "From the moment we had selected our titular heroes, we knew it had the makings of a really funny, heartfelt odd-couple story," he said in a statement. "Sirfetch'd has this wonderfully noble, slightly bumbling energy — determined to be the best knight in the whole of Galar."

He added: "While Pichu is the playful, curious squire, and often the actual voice of reason. They really are best friends, and we think audiences are going to fall in love watching them stumble, succeed, and help Pokémon in need along the way."

Phil Rynda, director of original animation at The Pokémon Company International, spoke to the textures Aardman's craft brings to the world. "Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series," he said. "Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark, and want to adventure alongside our series heroes."

So far, there’s no definitive release date for Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu.