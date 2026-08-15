Pop Smoke’s Killer Gets Additional Four Years for Fentanyl Possession While in Juvenile Hall

Deijae Devon Jester, one of the people convicted as a juvenile in the killing of Pop Smoke, has received additional jail time after being caught with fentanyl while housed at a Los Angeles County juvenile detention facility.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Jester was sentenced Wednesday to four years in county jail after pleading no contest to felony charges stemming from an alleged attempt to bring fentanyl into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.

Jester pleaded no contest on June 23 to one count each of possession of a controlled substance for sale, bringing contraband into a jail and bringing or sending contraband into a juvenile facility.

The new case dates back to Dec. 14, 2025, when Jester was serving his juvenile sentence. Prosecutors allege his mother, Nickia Tyonia Randall, visited him and attempted to pass along two latex balls containing fentanyl pills.

Authorities recovered one of the balls and found 25 fentanyl pills inside, according to the District Attorney's Office.