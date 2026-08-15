Pop Smoke’s Killer Gets Additional Four Years for Fentanyl Possession While in Juvenile Hall

Deijae Devon Jester, one of the people convicted as a juvenile in the killing of Pop Smoke, has received additional jail time after being caught with fentanyl while housed at a Los Angeles County juvenile detention facility.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Jester was sentenced Wednesday to four years in county jail after pleading no contest to felony charges stemming from an alleged attempt to bring fentanyl into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.
Jester pleaded no contest on June 23 to one count each of possession of a controlled substance for sale, bringing contraband into a jail and bringing or sending contraband into a juvenile facility.
The new case dates back to Dec. 14, 2025, when Jester was serving his juvenile sentence. Prosecutors allege his mother, Nickia Tyonia Randall, visited him and attempted to pass along two latex balls containing fentanyl pills.
Authorities recovered one of the balls and found 25 fentanyl pills inside, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman criticized Jester for committing another crime after receiving what he described as an opportunity for rehabilitation following Pop Smoke's death.
“Because he was a juvenile, the law afforded him an opportunity for redemption,” Hochman said. “Instead of embracing that opportunity, he chose to traffic one of the deadliest drugs imaginable from inside a juvenile detention facility.”
Jester was convicted as a juvenile in connection with the February 2020 killing of Pop Smoke. The Brooklyn rapper was fatally shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills, and Jester received a seven-year commitment in juvenile custody for his role in the case.
Hochman said the fentanyl case showed that Jester failed to take advantage of the second chance afforded to him.
“He was given the chance at rehabilitation by serving seven years in a juvenile hall but he chose to smuggle in fentanyl,” Hochman said. “Now he faces multiple years in county jail.”
Randall has also been charged with three felony counts related to the alleged attempt to bring the drugs into the facility, including possession for sale of a controlled substance. Her case remains pending.
Jester's latest case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Scientific Services and the Los Angeles County Probation Department, with Deputy District Attorney Nathalie Garcia handling the prosecution.