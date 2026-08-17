O.J. Simpson’s Bizarre Prank Show 'Juiced' Gets a Dark Second Look in New Docuseries

The series situates Juiced—and stunts like Simpson jokingly selling a white Ford Bronco—within his fraught legacy, from Hall of Fame NFL icon to figure of enduring controversy whose honors, like recognition by the Buffalo Bills, remain hotly debated even after his 2024 death.

New interviews and unseen footage suggest the production may have doubled as “a front to get O.J.’s confession,” including moments where a drinking Simpson makes ominous on-camera comments about knowing “exactly who did it.”

A bizarre chapter of OJ Simpson’s post-NFL life is getting another look. Investigation Discovery’s upcoming four-part docuseries O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil is digging into Juiced, Simpson’s short-lived 2006 hidden-camera prank show, with never-before-seen footage and new interviews revealing that there may have been much more happening behind the cameras than viewers knew. Per Entertainment Weekly, Juiced was essentially Simpson’s attempt at his own version of Punk’d, arriving a decade after his acquittal in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Released as a pay-per-view special, the show featured Simpson disguising himself as Elvis Presley, an elderly white man, a janitor, and a gangster.