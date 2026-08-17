O.J. Simpson’s Bizarre Prank Show 'Juiced' Gets a Dark Second Look in New Docuseries

Key Takeaways
- Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil revisits O.J. Simpson’s little-seen 2006 hidden-camera prank show Juiced, framing it as a surreal post-acquittal attempt at a Punk’d-style comeback.
- New interviews and unseen footage suggest the production may have doubled as “a front to get O.J.’s confession,” including moments where a drinking Simpson makes ominous on-camera comments about knowing “exactly who did it.”
- The series situates Juiced—and stunts like Simpson jokingly selling a white Ford Bronco—within his fraught legacy, from Hall of Fame NFL icon to figure of enduring controversy whose honors, like recognition by the Buffalo Bills, remain hotly debated even after his 2024 death.
A bizarre chapter of OJ Simpson’s post-NFL life is getting another look. Investigation Discovery’s upcoming four-part docuseries O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil is digging into Juiced, Simpson’s short-lived 2006 hidden-camera prank show, with never-before-seen footage and new interviews revealing that there may have been much more happening behind the cameras than viewers knew.
Per Entertainment Weekly, Juiced was essentially Simpson’s attempt at his own version of Punk’d, arriving a decade after his acquittal in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Released as a pay-per-view special, the show featured Simpson disguising himself as Elvis Presley, an elderly white man, a janitor, and a gangster.
One particularly provocative stunt had Simpson pretending to sell a white Ford Bronco, riffing on the vehicle associated with the infamous 1994 police chase. “You know I made this car famous,” he told an unsuspecting target before signing it.
But Exploitation of Evil suggests the pranks were only part of the story. People involved with Juiced claim in the docuseries that the production became “a front to get O.J.’s confession,” with Simpson reportedly becoming especially talkative after drinking.
Behind-the-scenes footage teased in the trailer captures Simpson making an ominous statement while apparently realizing the conversations around him were being recorded. “We shouldn’t be talking about this on camera,” Simpson says. “You motherf*ckers, be prepared. I know exactly who did it.”
The entire concept remains difficult to separate from Simpson’s notoriety, something former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill addresses directly in the trailer. “There’s no way anybody with half a brain cell thought a show about O.J. Simpson pranking people would be a good idea,” Hill says.
The special even gave Simpson a catchphrase built around his longtime “Juice” nickname: “You’ve been Juiced.”
By then, Simpson’s image had long since moved beyond the football career that made him a Buffalo Bills icon. The former No. 1 overall draft pick became the NFL’s first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
His celebrity changed permanently after Brown Simpson and Goldman were killed in 1994. Simpson was acquitted of murder charges the following year but was found liable for their wrongful deaths in a 1997 civil trial.
He later served nine years in Nevada prison following his conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2007 confrontation over sports memorabilia.
That complicated legacy remains under scrutiny even after Simpson’s death from cancer at 76 in April 2024.
The Buffalo Bills recently decided not to include him among the franchise legends honored at the new Highmark Stadium, prompting protests and a petition from some Buffalo residents who argued his football accomplishments should still be recognized.