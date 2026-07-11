'Obsession' Set for Streaming Premiere on Peacock

Focus Features has confirmed that Obsession, the breakout horror film from debut director Curry Barker, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on July 17 — just 63 days after it opened in U.S. theaters on May 15.

The move comes earlier than many anticipated, due to the film’s continued success: Obsession spent eight consecutive weeks growing its box office total week over week, a pattern that has become one of the more unusual stories in recent studio history.

Deadline reports the film has reached $249.5 million domestically, with foreign grosses adding another $158.1 million for a global total surpassing the $400 million mark.

That performance is even more striking given what the film cost to make. Financier Capstone backed Obsession at $750,000, and the film has now been recognized as the highest-grossing movie ever produced on a maximum budget of $1 million. Obsession also joins Sinners as the only original films since 2018 to top $200 million domestically, and currently ranks seventh among all 2026 releases at the box office.

The film stars Michael Johnston as Baron "Bear" Bailey, a hopeless romantic too afraid to confess his feelings for co-worker Nikki Freeman, played by Inde Navarrette. After Bear makes a wish for Nikki to love him above everything else, she becomes dangerously obsessed with him.