Slipknot Confirms Split With Former DJ Sid Wilson: 'We Wish Him the Best'

Wilson’s exit, amid a recent breakup with former fiancée Kelly Osbourne, continues a years-long lineup shakeup that has left only Corey Taylor, Clown, Mick Thomson, and Jim Root from Slipknot’s original nine-man roster.

The confirmation follows a quickly deleted post and weeks of reports that Wilson had been fired, even as he continued publicly identifying himself as "No. 0, from the world-famous Slipknot."

Slipknot announced via Knotfest's Instagram that they have officially parted ways with longtime DJ Sid Wilson after 30 years, saying: "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson… we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Slipknot have officially cut ties with their longtime DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson. On Saturday (August 15), the group posted a statement to the Knotfest Instagram account confirming the split after Wilson spent 30 years in Slipknot. "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson," the post read. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

An identical statement was first posted to the band's social media a day prior, as pointed out by TMZ, before being deleted minutes later. The news comes weeks after a TMZ report that Wilson was out as the group's DJ and keyboardist. A close source of the band told the outlet that Wilson was notified late Friday afternoon (August 14) that he was permanently axed from the band. Three days before, on Wednesday (August 12), Wilson introduced himself as "No. 0, from the world-famous Slipknot" while co-hosting the inaugural World Scratch Invitational in Atlantic City, N.J., per Loudwire.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998 and appeared on all seven of the band's studio albums, including The End, So Far in 2022. The musician also designed several of his bandmates' original gas mask-inspired headwear.