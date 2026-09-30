Pop Culture

Ethan Hawke, Killer Mike, and Tommy Lee Jones Star In 'The Lowdown' Season 2 Trailer

Tommy Lee Jones joins the FX noir as Lee Raybon's grifter father, with Betty Gilpin pulling Hawke's reporter into a missing-client case.

Tommy Lee Jones, Ethan Hawke, and Killer Mike
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)/(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)/(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Key Takeaways

  • Ethan Hawke returns as truth-seeking reporter Lee Raybon, whose new investigation may put him at odds with an entire sheriff’s department.
  • Betty Gilpin joins as public defender Ginger, who recruits Lee to find a missing client, while Tommy Lee Jones plays Lee’s estranged father, Lee Sr.
  • Season two of Sterlin Harjo’s FX noir premieres Oct. 14 on FX and Hulu with two episodes.

Ethan Hawke is back on the trail as Lee Raybon in the season two trailer for Sterlin Harjo's noir series The Lowdown, which hints at an investigation that may involve an entire sheriff’s department.

Hawke's truth-teller solved a murder mystery through his own investigative reporting in season one, and mow he’s back to solve a case that involves a public defender, Ginger (played by Betty Gilpin), and a mystery involving a particular client who’s gone missing. Along for the ride this time is Tommy Lee Jones, playing Lee’s estranged father, Lee Sr. Killer Mike is also back as the editor of The Tulsa Beat, Cyrus Brown.

The trailer does a good job concealing the show’s secrets, but we see several scenes of Lee getting into violent altercations, a romantic encounter, and all other kinds of investigative shenanigans that show just how far he’ll go to solve this season’s central mystery.

Check out the trailer for the second season of The Lowdown below.

The new season of The Lowdown will also feature Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kaniehtiio Horn, the forementioned Killer Mike, Siena East, Cody Lightning, Michael Hitchcock, and Jude Barnett all reprising their roles from the first season.

The Lowdown’s second season, executive produced by Garret Basch, Duffy Bourdeau, Scott Teams, Ryan Hawke, and Ethan Hawke, premieres on Oct. 14 with the release of the first two episodes on FX/Hulu.

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