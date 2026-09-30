Ethan Hawke, Killer Mike, and Tommy Lee Jones Star In 'The Lowdown' Season 2 Trailer

Ethan Hawke is back on the trail as Lee Raybon in the season two trailer for Sterlin Harjo's noir series The Lowdown, which hints at an investigation that may involve an entire sheriff’s department.

Hawke's truth-teller solved a murder mystery through his own investigative reporting in season one, and mow he’s back to solve a case that involves a public defender, Ginger (played by Betty Gilpin), and a mystery involving a particular client who’s gone missing. Along for the ride this time is Tommy Lee Jones, playing Lee’s estranged father, Lee Sr. Killer Mike is also back as the editor of The Tulsa Beat, Cyrus Brown.

The trailer does a good job concealing the show’s secrets, but we see several scenes of Lee getting into violent altercations, a romantic encounter, and all other kinds of investigative shenanigans that show just how far he’ll go to solve this season’s central mystery.

Check out the trailer for the second season of The Lowdown below.