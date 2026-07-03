Latest Stories
Post-Apocalyptic Manga 'Tsugumi Project' Gets TV Anime From EAST FISH STUDIO
Director Osamu Honma leads the adaptation of ippatu's action-suspense series, with a teaser PV and full cast details now live.
'Kagurabachi' Anime Coming to Crunchyroll With Katsuyuki Konishi Joining Cast
The adaptation of Takeru Hokazono's hit manga has landed a worldwide, simulcast deal.
The Best Anime of 2026 (So Far)
From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Top 5 Netflix Anime
Her list includes a few popular shows, as well as some hidden gems.
'Jujutsu Kaisen' Stage Cast Will Perform in New York City Japan Parade
The Japan-exclusive show will make a rare overseas appearance in May.
Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan
The rapper donned two anime-inspired looks during her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.