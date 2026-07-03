Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese anime series adapted from Gege Akutami’s manga, which debuted in 2020 and rapidly gained international acclaim on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The story centers on Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who joins a secret society fighting cursed spirits, combining dark fantasy elements with complex supernatural battles and layered character growth. Its standout features include fluid animation and meticulously crafted fight sequences that elevate it within the shonen genre. Its cultural relevance traces back to the 2021 release of the film *Jujutsu Kaisen 0*, which expanded the narrative and drew new viewers into the franchise. Fans return for the series’ deep exploration of themes like mortality and friendship, while active cosplay communities and viral social media moments keep it prominent in anime circles and beyond. The ongoing manga chapters also drive engagement, offering fresh content that sustains enthusiasm worldwide.

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