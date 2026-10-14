John Boyega Reveals He's Been Married for Almost Two Years, Expecting First Child

Key Takeaways
- John Boyega revealed that he privately married nearly two years ago and is expecting his first child, a boy.
- The actor said he and his spouse preferred to celebrate an established marriage rather than its beginning, though he hopes to throw a future party big enough to “shut Nigeria down.”
- Boyega kept his wife’s identity private and shared that one of his wedding bands came from a spontaneous Walmart trip and holds sentimental value.
Star Wars actor John Boyega just revealed some big news: he may not be Force-sensitive, but he is married and expecting a baby.
Boyega revealed the details during a conversation with The Guardian about the loss of a childhood friend and how it impacted him, ahead of the release of the documentary Damilola: The Untold Story.
The actor explained that he privately tied the knot “coming up on two years” ago. He also explained that he and his spouse are currently expecting their first child together, a little boy.
On the topic of why they had a low-key wedding, Boyega said, “We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry.”
Boyega then admitted that he would “love” to have a bigger bash down the line, something so big that they’ll “have to shut Nigeria down.”
Boyega didn’t reveal who his bride was, but rumors have circulated for a while that it’s actress Tae Heckard. Fans online have noticed them wearing matching wedding bands and being spotted in recent public appearances.
Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega spoke about the two sets of rings he has for his marriage: a two-tone band from a world-famous grocery store chain with “sentimental” value, as well as another band he got later on.
“This is the one we decided to pick up spontaneously because I just wanted the ring on my finger, so we went to Walmart to get this,” he said. “It was a lovely trip to Walmart. Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!”