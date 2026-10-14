John Boyega Reveals He's Been Married for Almost Two Years, Expecting First Child

Star Wars actor John Boyega just revealed some big news: he may not be Force-sensitive, but he is married and expecting a baby.

Boyega revealed the details during a conversation with The Guardian about the loss of a childhood friend and how it impacted him, ahead of the release of the documentary Damilola: The Untold Story.

The actor explained that he privately tied the knot “coming up on two years” ago. He also explained that he and his spouse are currently expecting their first child together, a little boy.

On the topic of why they had a low-key wedding, Boyega said, “We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry.”

Boyega then admitted that he would “love” to have a bigger bash down the line, something so big that they’ll “have to shut Nigeria down.”