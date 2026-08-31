Pop Culture

Watch the Red-Band Trailer for Adult Swim's ‘Get Jiro’ Based on Anthony Bourdain's Graphic Novels

The series is based on the DC/Vertigo graphic novels Bourdain co-wrote with Joel Rose, illustrated by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza.

'Get Jiro' trailer
YouTube/Adult Swim

Adult Swim's animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel series is locked in, with a new trailer and a hard premiere date now on the books.

Get Jiro, a half-hour action anime set in a near-future Los Angeles where chefs rule as gangsters, is scheduled to debut Oct. 3 at midnight on the Toonami block. Streaming on HBO Max follows a day later.

A new trailer for the series reveals the ultra-violent reality of chefs, who chop off heads and stomp on the faces of their enemies. The series imagines a Los Angeles where every physical experience — travel, entertainment, intimacy — has been digitized, leaving food and taste as the last irreplaceable pleasures. Chefs have seized that vacuum and become the city's most dangerous power brokers.

Into that world lands Jiro, a quiet, revenge-driven sushi chef running his restaurant out of a strip mall, who begins playing the city's warring culinary factions against one another.

Brian Tee, best known for Chicago Med, voices Jiro. The supporting cast includes Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

The show adapts the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novels Bourdain co-wrote with Joel Rose, illustrated by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza. The first volume, Get Jiro!, arrived in 2012; its sequel, Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi, followed in 2015. To keep Bourdain's voice intact, the production enlisted Matt Goulding, a close collaborator and co-founder of the food and travel outlet Roads & Kingdoms, as a script and animation consultant.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen framed the series as a natural fit for the network in a statement. "Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession and what makes humanity problematic but, in the end, inspiring,"

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, with Tanaka, Brian Gatewood, Jordan Blum, and Sam Register serving as executive producers.

Related Stories

Statue of Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," wearing a straw hat and red jacket, in a store setting.
Pop Culture

'The One Piece' Set for 2027 Premiere as Netflix Unveils Annecy Animation Slate

The streamer headlines its Annecy showcase with the new One Piece adaptation and a slate of upcoming projects.

Alex Ocho68 days ago
A character with long silver hair and goggles stands on a rusty bridge amidst overgrown trees and abandoned skyscrapers.
Pop Culture

Post-Apocalyptic Manga 'Tsugumi Project' Gets TV Anime From EAST FISH STUDIO

Director Osamu Honma leads the adaptation of ippatu's action-suspense series, with a teaser PV and full cast details now live.

Brendan Frederick48 days ago
The Ghost in the Shell
Pop Culture

The New Anime Release Guide (July 2026)

From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.

Khal59 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKeith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk
2
MusicDJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'
3
MusicThe Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
4
MusicJermaine Dupri Says Bad Bunny's Crossover Power Is All in How the Records Sound
5
MusicLauryn Hill Says She Was Not ‘Done Dirty’ by Former Partner Rohan Marley: ‘My Upset Had Layers'
6
MusicLionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App