Watch the Red-Band Trailer for Adult Swim's ‘Get Jiro’ Based on Anthony Bourdain's Graphic Novels

Adult Swim's animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel series is locked in, with a new trailer and a hard premiere date now on the books.

Get Jiro, a half-hour action anime set in a near-future Los Angeles where chefs rule as gangsters, is scheduled to debut Oct. 3 at midnight on the Toonami block. Streaming on HBO Max follows a day later.

A new trailer for the series reveals the ultra-violent reality of chefs, who chop off heads and stomp on the faces of their enemies. The series imagines a Los Angeles where every physical experience — travel, entertainment, intimacy — has been digitized, leaving food and taste as the last irreplaceable pleasures. Chefs have seized that vacuum and become the city's most dangerous power brokers.

Into that world lands Jiro, a quiet, revenge-driven sushi chef running his restaurant out of a strip mall, who begins playing the city's warring culinary factions against one another.