Eddie Murphy’s Son Myles Follows in His Footsteps with Surprise Stand-Up Career

Comedian Jeffrey Gurian later shared stories with Myles about how an early stand-up slot helped Eddie rise from featured player to regular cast member on Saturday Night Live.

A source said Myles is “really good,” and the screenwriter will continue building his comedy career with a scheduled Laugh Factory Spotlight Special showcase.

Myles Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s 33-year-old son, made a surprise stand-up appearance at New York’s West Side Comedy Club after quietly performing around Los Angeles for less than a year.

Eddie Murphy’s son Myles Murphy is stepping into a business his father knows better than most: stand-up comedy. Myles, 33, made a surprise appearance at New York City’s West Side Comedy Club, performing a set as he quietly builds a comedy career of his own. Myles has reportedly been doing stand-up for less than a year, but the New York appearance wasn’t his first time behind a microphone. According to Page Six, the screenwriter has already performed at several clubs in Los Angeles and is scheduled to appear at the Laugh Factory’s Spotlight Special showcase. “Performing comedy was something he’s always wanted to do,” an insider told the outlet. Another source who caught his New York set said, “He got up, did his set, and he’s really good.”

The family connection became part of the night after Myles left the stage. Backstage, comedian and author Jeffrey Gurian spent nearly an hour telling him stories about Eddie Murphy’s early years in New York comedy—including some Myles reportedly had never heard.

Among them was the story of how a young Eddie received an unexpected opportunity during his early Saturday Night Live run. Gurian recounted that fellow cast member Joe Piscopo was initially asked to fill roughly five minutes when an episode came up short, but suggested producers give the time to Eddie instead. Murphy, then a featured player, reportedly worried about doing his stand-up material on television because he cursed. The appearance ultimately became important to Eddie’s rise at SNL. Gurian said Murphy’s manager, late Comic Strip owner Richie Tienken, later pointed to the performance while negotiating his contract, helping Murphy move from featured player to regular cast member. Eddie’s connection to the Comic Strip stretched beyond his own career. Gurian also told Myles about Chris Rock’s early days at the venue, and Eddie’s role in helping the future comedy star get noticed. For Myles, the move into stand-up marks a rare public turn. Eddie’s fourth child and one of five children he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Myles has generally maintained a lower profile than his famous father and some of his siblings. He works as a screenwriter and is also a father of two.